Nasdacoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $376,388.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $376,388.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000170 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000055 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 20,788,838 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

