Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen cut shares of Myriad Genetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.64 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Myriad Genetics stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 592,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,224. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gary A. King sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $2,609,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 164,871 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,239.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $1,037,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,003,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,115,380. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 373.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $525,000.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

