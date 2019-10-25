MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) will announce sales of $162.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.78 million to $162.23 million. MSG Networks reported sales of $164.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full year sales of $711.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $706.17 million to $714.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $701.19 million, with estimates ranging from $694.91 million to $707.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MSG Networks.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $168.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on MSGN. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $22.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cannonball Research set a $17.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MSG Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

NYSE:MSGN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.42. 28,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,210. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39. MSG Networks has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 46,620 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 27,322 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,263,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSG Networks (MSGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.