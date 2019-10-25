Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MPVD. BMO Capital Markets set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Mountain Province Diamonds and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

NASDAQ MPVD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.99. 28,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,910. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mountain Province Diamonds will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 19,971 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter worth about $953,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,120,000. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

