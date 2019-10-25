Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

VO opened at $169.06 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.51 and a one year high of $171.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.26 and its 200-day moving average is $165.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

