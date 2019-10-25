Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,548,000 after buying an additional 280,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,786,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,686,000 after purchasing an additional 108,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,819,000 after purchasing an additional 278,907 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,437,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,443,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,319,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,832,000 after purchasing an additional 123,458 shares during the period.

BATS EFAV opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.35. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

