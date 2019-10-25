Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $512,000 Position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 186,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 39,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE JPC opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

