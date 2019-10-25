Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Acquires 79 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 65,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 20,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.59.

LIN stock opened at $194.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $145.95 and a 52-week high of $206.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.08. Linde had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

