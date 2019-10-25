Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 67.9% in the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 30,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 473,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 22.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,766,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,163,000 after purchasing an additional 512,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 267.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 31,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerstone Investors LLC lifted its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 7.1% in the second quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 250,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCU shares. TheStreet downgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

NYSE:CCU opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $552.46 million for the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, analysts expect that Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

