Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 391.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of H&E Equipment Services worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 39,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 5.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 7.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HEES shares. BidaskClub raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.93. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.69.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.41 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

