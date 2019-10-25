Morgan Stanley Increases Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $262.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $212.00 to $262.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.08% from the company’s current price.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.33.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $288.15. The stock had a trading volume of 184,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.64. Biogen has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $344.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 32.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in Biogen by 3.7% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 27,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Biogen by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Biogen by 64.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $41,118,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

