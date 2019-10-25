Morgan Stanley Has $4.40 Million Stake in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 163,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 108.9% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 116.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,679,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after buying an additional 38,481 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 26,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. TheStreet cut TechnipFMC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $27.40 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.23.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15. TechnipFMC PLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

