Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) by 57.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 930,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 341,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Titan International were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Titan International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. bought 18,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $55,152.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,580.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. bought 13,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $41,691.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 702,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,724.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 171,589 shares of company stock valued at $520,055. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWI stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.13. Titan International Inc has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.38 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Titan International Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

