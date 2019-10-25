Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,432 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 39,989 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 63,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 59,776.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 142,269 shares in the last quarter.

EWO stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

