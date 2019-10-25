Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,220.97

Morgan Sindall Group PLC (LON:MGNS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,220.97 and traded as high as $1,284.00. Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at $1,284.00, with a volume of 14,682 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,616.25 ($21.12).

The firm has a market capitalization of $574.89 million and a P/E ratio of 8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,196.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,220.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

