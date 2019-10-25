Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $114.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.21. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $83.67 and a 52-week high of $115.22.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.92.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 1,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $206,053.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

