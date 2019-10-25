Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. TCG Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 380.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

FLOT stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89.

