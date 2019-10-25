Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,436,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,464,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,116 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,556,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,822,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,243,000 after purchasing an additional 755,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,216,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $6.65.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Nokia Oyj’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Charter Equity upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Santander upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Danske upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

