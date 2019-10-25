Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 1,869 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 19.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,912,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,620 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,028,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,674,000 after acquiring an additional 537,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,706,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706,611 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,288,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,680,000 after acquiring an additional 368,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,101,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.18.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 43,266 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $812,968.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,159,463.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 8,812 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $176,416.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,402.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.28.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

