Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 1,917 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 102.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $124.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.28. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $100.62 and a 52-week high of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.35.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $650,146.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,401.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $446,172.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,157 shares of company stock worth $3,008,421 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.87.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

