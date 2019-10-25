Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 184 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $531,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

ROK stock opened at $173.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.21 and a 200-day moving average of $162.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $141.46 and a 12 month high of $191.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

