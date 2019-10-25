Moog Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.54 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:MOG.A)

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Moog in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $5.54 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.64. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Moog had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Moog’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Moog from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Moog in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

MOG.A stock opened at $83.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average of $86.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Moog has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

