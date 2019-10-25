Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Raised by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $410,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in Moody’s by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 37,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 110.2% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.38. The stock had a trading volume of 181,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $222.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.36 and a 200 day moving average of $201.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upped their price target on Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.09.

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $791,493.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $5,639,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,457 shares of company stock worth $8,027,655. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

