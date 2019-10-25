Monarch Gold Corporation (TSE:MQR) Senior Officer Buys C$20,770.00 in Stock

Monarch Gold Corporation (TSE:MQR) Senior Officer Mathieu Séguin acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$20,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$436,170.

Shares of TSE:MQR opened at C$0.22 on Friday. Monarch Gold Corporation has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Monarch Gold from C$0.70 to C$0.82 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Monarch Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company has approximately 240 square kilometers of gold properties, including the Beaufor Mine; the McKenzie property and the Swanson property advanced projects; the Croinor Gold and Wasamac properties; and the Camflo and Beacon mills, as well as other five promising exploration projects located in the Val-d'Or area, Quebec.

