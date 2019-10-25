Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Receives $23.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.63.

MNTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MNTA stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. 397,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,193. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $16.11.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.41% and a negative return on equity of 55.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alejandra Carvajal sold 6,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $98,121.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $30,483.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,963 shares of company stock worth $392,181 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,025,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,302,000 after buying an additional 438,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 709.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 403,661 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,751,000. Finally, Greencape Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

