Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will announce earnings of $2.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.79. Molina Healthcare posted earnings per share of $2.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $11.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.34 to $11.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $13.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $184.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $49,361.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $121.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $105.28 and a one year high of $159.00.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

