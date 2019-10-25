Mohawk Industries Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,286 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,837% compared to the average daily volume of 118 call options.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $129.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $108.93 and a one year high of $156.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.49 and its 200 day moving average is $132.47.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Securities assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.81.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,374,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $167,059.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $101,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 294.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at $50,000. RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

