MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-1.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $445-495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $461.95 million.MKS Instruments also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.85-1.19 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,731. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.12. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $110.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.29.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $462.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.90 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.00.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $49,433.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

