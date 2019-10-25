MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at DA Davidson

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target raised by DA Davidson to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MKSI. Cowen increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ MKSI traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $110.13. 44,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,731. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average of $84.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $462.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $49,433.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at $630,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 171.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,489,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,046,000 after purchasing an additional 941,917 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 760.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,894,000 after acquiring an additional 282,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,489,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,878,000 after acquiring an additional 274,145 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after acquiring an additional 187,710 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.