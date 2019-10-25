Mizuho Trims Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Target Price to $31.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWTR. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup set a $45.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.96.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. Twitter has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.94.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a net margin of 71.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $351,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 9,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $406,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,921 shares of company stock worth $4,002,540 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 31.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.1% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 84,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 24.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,278,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,608,000 after purchasing an additional 255,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

