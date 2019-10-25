Mithril (MITH) Hits Market Cap of $8.66 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Mithril has a market cap of $8.66 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Ethfinex. In the last week, Mithril has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007006 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001731 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000555 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,279,402 tokens. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, LBank, ZB.COM, CoinExchange, FCoin, Gate.io, Bithumb, Ethfinex, HitBTC, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

