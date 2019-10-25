Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Up 6.1%

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $83.38 and last traded at $80.84, 1,377,444 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 661,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRTX. Citigroup set a $130.00 target price on Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.29.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 51,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $4,467,058.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,161,113.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $267,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,852 shares of company stock valued at $5,015,464 in the last 90 days. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,211,000 after acquiring an additional 199,939 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

