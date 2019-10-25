Minto Apartment’s (MI) “Sector Perform Under Weight” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform under weight rating on shares of Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) in a report issued on Tuesday.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.86. The company had revenue of C$24.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Minto Apartment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

