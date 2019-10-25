Minerals Technologies Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $63.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.16.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich purchased 1,500 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $71,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,649.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 7,502 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $344,341.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

