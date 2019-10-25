Minerals Technologies Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
Shares of MTX stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $63.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.16.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich purchased 1,500 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $71,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,649.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 7,502 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $344,341.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
About Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.
