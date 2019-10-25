Minebea Mitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.00

Minebea Mitsumi Inc (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $35.96, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.34.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average is $32.63.

About Minebea Mitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in China, Japan, Thailand, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI business. The Machined Components segment provides bearing products, including miniature and small-sized ball bearings, rod-end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, and precision machined parts.

