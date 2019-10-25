Mind Gym (LON:MIND) PT Raised to GBX 190

Mind Gym (LON:MIND) had its price objective hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LON MIND opened at GBX 133.50 ($1.74) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.66. The company has a market cap of $132.82 million and a P/E ratio of 34.23. Mind Gym has a 1 year low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 165.50 ($2.16).
About Mind Gym
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Mind Gym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Gym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.