Mind Gym (LON:MIND) PT Raised to GBX 190

Mind Gym (LON:MIND) had its price objective hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON MIND opened at GBX 133.50 ($1.74) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.66. The company has a market cap of $132.82 million and a P/E ratio of 34.23. Mind Gym has a 1 year low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 165.50 ($2.16).

Mind Gym PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides management development training and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

