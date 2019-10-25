Mike Rose Acquires 2,500 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.55 per share, with a total value of C$28,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,544,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$121,787,011.50.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.76 per share, with a total value of C$29,404.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.00 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.31 per share, with a total value of C$30,784.50.

On Monday, August 26th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.36 per share, with a total value of C$61,809.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.54 per share, with a total value of C$67,703.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Mike Rose acquired 20,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.63 per share, with a total value of C$292,588.00.

TSE TOU opened at C$11.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a 1-year low of C$10.45 and a 1-year high of C$22.62.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$486.39 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 0.6110563 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 23.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TOU shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. GMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.50 to C$25.25 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.59.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

