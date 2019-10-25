Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $155.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) received a $155.00 price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s current price.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus upped their target price on Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush set a $160.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.41.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.08. The stock had a trading volume of 995,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,991,012. Microsoft has a one year low of $93.96 and a one year high of $142.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1,056.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.18 and a 200 day moving average of $133.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,649,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 597,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,681,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 13,479.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $872,628,000 after buying an additional 8,662,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $620,230,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,818,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,181,303,000 after buying an additional 4,126,121 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.