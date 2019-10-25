Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,422 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.3% of Excalibur Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,304 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,042,490 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,960 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $139.94 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $142.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1,056.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “positive” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $160.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Nomura set a $161.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.69.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at $59,562,604.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,785,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.