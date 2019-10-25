Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $15,766,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.6% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.4% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 231,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $120,060.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,125. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 825,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,582,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.97. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Rosenblatt Securities set a $80.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

