Michael H. Mcgarry Sells 11,916 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,418,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PPG Industries stock opened at $123.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.41 and a twelve month high of $126.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 280,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after buying an additional 170,261 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

