Metaverse ETP (ETP) Market Capitalization Achieves $24.45 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00003806 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, QBTC and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $24.45 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 76,840,639 coins and its circulating supply is 76,840,513 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, QBTC, RightBTC, CoinBene, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, HitBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

