Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 price target on shares of Meta Financial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $38.00 price target on shares of Meta Financial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ CASH traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.01. 992,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,677. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.94 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $816,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,377,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $129,993,000 after acquiring an additional 448,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,842 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 93,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.