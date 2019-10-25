Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Stock Position Lifted by ICM Asset Management Inc. WA

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA grew its stake in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 82,200 shares during the period. Meritor accounts for 4.4% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned 0.37% of Meritor worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritor by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 406,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 50,672 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meritor by 51,279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 29,742 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Meritor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Meritor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Boise April Miller sold 31,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $553,205.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTOR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.56. 2,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06. Meritor Inc has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Meritor had a return on equity of 83.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritor Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Meritor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Meritor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

