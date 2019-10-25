Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-5.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion.Meritage Homes also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.50-5.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $76.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.75.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $940.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.41 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

MTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $1,023,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $314,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 702,425 shares of company stock worth $44,685,523. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.