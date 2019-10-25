Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.82

Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 14700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

EBSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $993.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $701,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 48.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

