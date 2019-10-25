Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,953,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,941,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 645,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,150,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $87.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average is $82.33. The company has a market capitalization of $212.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.