Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mercadolibre’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.04). Mercadolibre reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $3.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mercadolibre.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Mercadolibre had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $545.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Mercadolibre from $584.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Mercadolibre from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mercadolibre from $560.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $713.00 target price on Mercadolibre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.06.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $552.79. 11,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,745. The company’s 50-day moving average is $553.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.55. Mercadolibre has a one year low of $257.52 and a one year high of $698.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -673.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

