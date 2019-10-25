Memex (CVE:OEE) Shares Down 20%

Memex Inc (CVE:OEE) shares dropped 20% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 130,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 263,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 624.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.71 million and a PE ratio of -5.71.

Memex Company Profile (CVE:OEE)

Memex Inc develops, commercializes, and manufactures a suite of products for the discrete manufacturing and aerospace sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company primarily offers MERLIN, a software-driven industrial Internet of Things communications platform that provides manufacturing analytics in real time comprising overall equipment effectiveness.

