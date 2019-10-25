Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 824 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $574,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,116,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VYGR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $573.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.17. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.23% and a negative return on equity of 71.08%. The firm had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

